Rocky Mount is losing its only Walgreens.
The pharmacy’s last day of business will be Thursday, June 11. Prescription files will automatically transfer to CVS at 485 Old Franklin Turnpike in Rocky Mount. Customers will not need to take any action as the transfer is automatic. Pharmacy patients will receive a letter in the mail providing more information about their prescription records.
Walgreens has operated in Rocky Mount for approximately 10 years. The store was built on the site of the old Franklin Minute Market, also formerly the county’s first Dairy Queen.
Alexandra Brown, manager of corporate media relations for Walgreens, said the store closure is part of a transformational cost management program announced last year “to accelerate the ongoing transformation of the business, enable investments in key areas and to become a more efficient enterprise.”
She added, “As part of this effort, we plan to close approximately 200 stores in the U.S. Given that these closures will represent less than 3% of our stores overall, and given that we have multiple locations in many markets, we anticipate minimal disruption to customers and patients.”
