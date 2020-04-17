The Rocky Mount Town Council approved an emergency resolution on Monday that will allow them to hold future meetings online instead of in person while social distancing requirements are in place.
Council members sat 6 feet apart and each wore masks at Monday’s meeting in a nearly empty council chambers at the Rocky Mount Municipal Building. Less than 10 people were allowed in the chamber during the meeting.
The emergency order was nearly identical to others recently passed around Virginia, including one recently passed by the Franklin County Board of Supervisors on April 10.
While in place, the emergency order will allow council members to attend meetings by phone or video conference. Citizens are now asked to submit their concerns by letter, phone or other electronic means.
“We have to use a legal basis to amend our meeting rules,” said James Ervin, Rocky Mount town manager about the emergency order.
The order also gives Ervin the ability to direct emergency services personnel and make other emergency decisions. Ervin said any decision would still need approval from the council.
While the emergency order is in place, the town council also approved a resolution that the town’s finance director would not impose any penalties or interest for businesses that are late paying meals or transient occupancy taxes to the town. Council members also agreed to direct the finance director not to impose late payment penalties or issue a disconnect of services to utility customers.
“That is absolutely the right thing to do,” Mayor Steve Angle said.
A public hearing was scheduled for the meeting on a proposed property tax increase for the town. Last year’s property reassessments increased property values in the town by an average of 6.8%. Because the change in property values would result in a greater than 1% increase in revenue for the town, a public hearing was required.
Ervin said to keep property taxes flat in the county due to the reassessments, the town would need to lower the property tax rate from 13 cents per $100 of assessed value to 12 cents.
No one was present during the public hearing to discuss the proposed tax increase, and no action was taken by the council. While discussion on the upcoming town budget is ongoing, council members stated that they had no intention of raising taxes. Angle said times were difficult for many people right now.
Town council also agreed to donate $7,500 to the Rocky Mount Rotary Club to assist the organization in funding this year’s Independence Day celebration at Franklin County High School. The organization asked for the additional funding due to a loss in fundraising revenue due to the pandemic.
“This is certainly a good time to step up and help them put on this event,” Ervin said. “We need it now more than ever.”
Council members unanimously agreed to the funding.
