A Rocky Mount teenager died at the scene of a single vehicle crash on U.S. 220 Thursday night.
Virginia State Police say a 1989 Ford was traveling north on U.S. 220 business, approximately one-tenth of a mile south of the U.S. 220 bypass, around 10:14 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, struck the guardrail, then struck a tree.
The vehicle was driven by Elijah Rorrer, 21, of Salem. Police say Rorrer was wearing his seat belt and was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The passenger was identified as Destiny Hodges, 16, of Rocky Mount. Hodges was wearing her seat belt and died at the scene.
The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team was called to assist with the crash, which remains under investigation.
