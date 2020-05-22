More than 100 people drove through the parking lot at Rocky Mount United Methodist Church Saturday to wish World War II and Korean War veteran Jim Henderson a happy 94th birthday. Henderson and his wife, Hazel, have lived in Rocky Mount for more than 50 years. His daughter, Amy Henderson, said his golf buddies, from Willow Creek, all got together and came through the drive-though party at the same time.
Rocky Mount man celebrates 94th birthday with a drive-through party
