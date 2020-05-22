Rocky Mount man celebrates 94th birthday with a drive through party

Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG EXPECTED THROUGH THE EARLY MORNING HOURS... VERY MOIST GROUND AND LIGHT OR CALM WINDS ALONG WITH HIGH HUMIDITY LEVELS HAS RESULTED IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF PATCHY DENSE FOG THROUGHOUT THE REGION EARLY THIS MORNING. FOG WILL BE MOST PREVALENT IN LOW-LYING AREAS, VALLEYS, AND NEAR BODIES OF WATER SUCH AS LAKES, RIVERS, CREEKS, AND STREAMS. VISIBILITY WILL BE HIGHLY VARIABLE FROM ONE LOCATION TO ANOTHER. THIS SHOULD BE TAKEN INTO ACCOUNT IF TRAVELING THIS MORNING. AREAL COVERAGE AND INTENSITY OF FOG MAY BECOME WORSE AS THE NIGHT PROGRESSES. IF SO, IT MAY BECOME NECESSARY TO ISSUE A DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN SOME AREAS. IF YOU PLAN TO TRAVEL TONIGHT, BE ALERT FOR AREAS OF SEVERELY REDUCED VISIBILITY IN DENSE FOG. REDUCE SPEED, USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS, AND ALLOW EXTRA DISTANCE BETWEEN YOU AND THE VEHICLE IN FRONT OF YOU.