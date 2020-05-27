^pBy CASEY FABRIS
A Rocky Mount doughnut shop is under new ownership.
Sarah and John Hammock became the owners of Daylight Donuts, located in the Rocky Mount Plaza on Tanyard Road, at the beginning of May.
When the previous owners decided to step away from the business, Sarah Hammock and her husband stepped up to take over, she said; they were young and ready for the challenge.
“We figured it was a good stepping stone into the business world,” Hammock said.
She’s always had a knack for baking, Hammock said, and while doughnuts are fried rather than baked, they’re still in the same “zone” she’s always been interested in.
Daylight Donuts should not look different to longtime customers, as Hammock said she doesn’t plan to change much. She would like to experiment some, maybe adding other breakfast items like muffins to the menu.
Hammock said she also plans to make use of Daylight Donuts’ trailer, taking it out more often and perhaps developing a set schedule so customers know where and when to expect it.
