Rocky Mount Town Council members appointed Andy Pendleton as new fire marshal for the Town of Rocky Mount and Edward Hodges as new assistant fire marshal during a June 25 ceremony at the town’s municipal building.
Every two years town council, by way of vote, makes the appointment of fire marshal. Sgt. David Bowles of the RMPD has held the position of fire marshal for the last four years. Bowles is retiring and stepping down from his role as marshal on July 1.
Pendleton, who also serves on the Rocky Mount Police Department and as deputy fire marshal for the county, will be taking over the role of fire marshal for the town. He is a lifelong resident of Franklin County and joined the Ferrum Volunteer Fire Department in 1996, serving as a volunteer firefighter for 10 years. Pendleton also worked at Ferrum College as a police officer and then for the Franklin County Public Safety until 2007. Pendleton then began working for the RMPD where he is a K-9 handler and has moved up the ranks to patrol sergeant. Pendleton also currently serves as the deputy fire marshal for public safety.
Hodges, who also serves as a patrolman for RMPD, stepped into a newly created role as assistant fire marshal. Hodges is also a lifelong resident of Franklin County and has been a member of the Ferrum Volunteer Fire Department for five years. Hodges worked as a patrol officer for the City of Martinsville before joining RMPD. He has completed numerous training courses and most recently became certified in fire investigation.
