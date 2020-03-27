Uber Eats, Door Dash and Grubhub are all but foreign concepts in Franklin County. However, the mandatory closure of dining rooms across Virginia due to the COVID-19 pandemic has most restaurants — chains or local eateries — producing to-go orders only with some starting their own delivery service to keep staff employed.
Gov. Ralph Northam had initially issued a 10-patron limit for businesses on March 17. But on Monday, March 23, Northam ordered all restaurants to serve only carryout, curbside or delivery. He also ordered recreation, entertainment and personal care facilities to be closed.
Allen “Buddy” Hancock, owner of Buddy’s BBQ in Rocky Mount, said so far, his restaurant is down about 30% in sales after one week of serving 10 patrons at a time and being primarily carryout.
“We’re down, but I don’t think it’s hurt us any worse than anyone else,” Hancock said. “We’ve been truly blessed by the support we’ve received so far, and it makes you feel good knowing the community has your back.”
Hancock said he has only had to let two people go and trimmed hours for others. Buddy’s BBQ is still offering a full menu, but Hancock said that could change if it becomes necessary to cut costs.
A part of Hancock’s business is a food truck that makes the rounds at special events, especially in the summer months. Hancock said he’s had to cancel five events so far.
The truck could be set up to help with the social distancing mandate by offering another pickup point for patrons, but Hancock said he does not have plans to do that.
“I am not going to (take the truck to) other areas where other restaurants would be,” Hancock said. “I don’t want to make it worse for others. We are all just trying to keep our heads above water.”
Heather Muse, owner of Ruth’s Place, estimated an approximate 40% dip in sales during the first week of limited service.
“Obviously we have slowed down a lot, as expected,” Muse said. “We have seen a huge increase in to-go orders which is great.”
Ruth’s Place, lost its owner and namesake Ruth Neice, in January after a two-year long battle with ovarian cancer. The restaurant had also just passed a one-year mark for opening its new location on U.S. 220 just north of Rocky Mount.
Muse said the family-owned restaurant is offering carryout, curbside pickup and delivery, all of which were offered before the government mandate. She said she never really advertised that delivery was available because the lunch rush was too busy for her to get away. Now she is asking for a $20 minimum order and will deliver within a 15-mile radius or meet at a halfway point for those farther out.
She said the restaurant is still offering its full menu and daily specials for now. But, said she has noticed there are not many breakfast orders and may adjust the menu as needed in the future.
Both restaurant owners said they haven’t had any major issues in getting supplies.
Others haven’t fared as well, as Franklin Restaurant co-owner Michael Furber said the restaurant’s entire staff of nearly 24 has been laid off.
“This is probably one of the hardest things we have ever been through,” Furber said. “We are barely making it.”
The restaurant on U.S. 220 reopened in a new location closer to Rocky Mount less than a year ago.
Furber said one of the things that has made it so difficult was knowing their staff has bills and families, too. Financially, he said the restaurant is only doing about 10% of the business it normally does. Franklin Restaurant has been offering both carryout and delivery options, but it hasn’t helped sales. He said they had never done delivery before, but hoped it would bring additional revenue, although so far it has not.
“There has been only a handful of deliveries,” Furber said. “It’s been primarily pickup, but it seems that most people just want to get out of the house.”
Daylight Donuts in Rocky Mount posted on Facebook on March 23 that they would be closed until the pandemic has passed.
”Restaurants can do takeout, and we have tried that, but most people right now don’t have much extra income for treats,” the post stated. “Therefore, we will be closed until this situation is lifted. I am so sorry to have to do this, I know that I am letting my customers down and also my employees. For which I apologize.”
In Boones Mill, Franklin County Distilleries was just beginning to make strides with its newly opened grill when the government all but shuttered restaurants. Manager Larry Lobmeyer said he had to lay off all but one employee, who is in charge of the grill.
“If I hadn’t laid them off before this last order, I would have had to pay them,” Lobmeyer said. “How are you supposed to pay people when you can’t even open?”
Despite the limited staff, Lobmeyer said Franklin County Distilleries “will not close.” He said the full grill menu is available for carryout, curbside or delivery. Hey said they are also able to deliver bottles of liquor.
The distillery will deliver food anywhere along the U.S. 220 corridor from Midpoint Chevrolet, just north of Rocky Mount to Clearbrook in Roanoke County, but he said the best thing to do is to call.
Franklin County Distilleries is also a licensed Virginia ABC store and is offering curbside bottle sales for liquor.
To help sustain the business, Lobmeyer said the distillery will also begin to manufacture hand sanitizer for sale in the coming days as his raw materials get delivered. He said to watch social media for updates on that endeavor.
For information about area restaurants, check social media for the latest on hours and services offered. For a list of Rocky Mount businesses click here.
