For many people, the pretext, “If only I had more time …” is a moot point these days.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic some people have large blocks of discretionary time available and many are working on projects related to home improvements, making gifts and organizing, among others.
For the past five weeks, Bob Ball of Union Hall has been working in his shop on a woodworking project for his granddaughter, Sydney. While she may only be 5 years old, Sydney will be receiving a makeup vanity fit for a queen.
After describing the vanity in which the center mirror will be surrounded with 10 LED lights that can be dimmed, Ball jokingly said, “I just know I’m going to be her favorite grandpa. Her mom says the only thing wrong with it is she’ll never get her away from it.”
Ball, who does contract work as an electrical supervisor, would likely have been working in Illinois had COVID-19 not been an issue. Without this time at home he said, “I might’ve eventually had it done later in the year.”
While COVID-19 has meant a cut in hours from her part-time office job, Nancy Long of Union Hall has been able to work more than usual lately. When some friends lamented the quote they’d received from painters to do the interior of their home, Long offered to help.
“I’m not a pro, but I am particular,” Long said.
Long has been painting approximately 30 hours a week for three weeks.
“It’s been a good situation for both parties,” she said.
Across the county in Henry, 77-year-old Harold Ingram has also picked up a paint brush. With his jewelry store, Haywood’s Jewelers, closed for now, he has been working to paint a large storage building at his home.
With all the scraping that had to be done prior to going through nearly 20 gallons of paint, it’s been a big job.
“It’s something I probably wouldn’t have gotten done if I didn’t have the free time,” said Ingram, who works six days a week.
He said he’s still anxious to get back to his regular job. “I miss the people.”
Meanwhile in Boones Mill, Marie Flora has been busy purging items she’s acquired over the years. She said she and her husband, Donnie, are beyond the stage and age of doing big projects and are trying to part with possessions they don’t want their daughter to have to eventually deal with.
Flora said it’s especially hard to part with gifts and books. She still has gifts around the house that came from teaching students for 27 years, including one from her first year of teaching.
“Every one of them (gifts) has a story,” Flora said. “It brings back the memory of the relationship with that child.”
She said in one closet she found about 30 notebooks with Bible study notes that she’d poured her life into.
“It felt like death to part with them,” she said.
Even though discarding can be hard, Flora said it’s necessary so as to not be carrying the weight of so much stuff.
While dealing with COVID-19 has been tough, it’s given many people more time at home and time to contemplate, “What does this make possible?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.