Work to repair and relocate a sewer pipe that crosses Maggodee Creek in Boones Mill was completed last month, taking longer than initial estimates to finish due to additional work required to blast through solid rock.
The sewer pipe was damaged during flooding from Tropical Storm Michael in October 2018. A large tree near the system was uprooted during the flooding, exposing portions of the pipe where it crossed Maggodee Creek along Boones Mill Road, according to Boones Mill Town Manager B.T. Fitzpatrick III.
When repairs began in December, it was estimated to be completed in 30 days. Work was delayed when drilling and blasting were required to create a path for the new location of the sewer pipe, Fitzpatrick said.
Initial costs for the repairs were estimated at $61,000 but increased to more than $88,000 due to the additional work. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is expected to fund 75% of the repair costs with the remaining 25% funded by the state, Fitzpatrick said.
With work completed, the sewer pipe is now relocated out of Maggodee Creek. The pipe could have contaminated the creek if it had broken at its previous location, Fitzpatrick said. In addition to polluting the stream, the break would have resulted in hefty fines from the Department of Environmental Quality and the Environmental Protection Agency, he added.
The Western Virginia Water Authority oversaw the relocation of the pipe and repairs. The old plastic pipe was replaced with stainless steel and moved 10 feet underground in the repairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.