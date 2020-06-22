A Roanoke man was arrested June 21 following the assault of a local realtor during an open house a day earlier.
The Bedford County Sheriff's Office apprehended Dustin R. Holdren, 34, and charged him with aggravated malicious wounding with additional charges possibly pending. He is currently being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.
Holdren is suspected of attacking Lenora Farrington, a Roanoke resident and realtor at Keller Williams Lynchburg, during an open house at a home in the Mariners Landing Subdivision in Huddleston. Coworkers organized a GoFundMe page following the attack to pay for medical bills.
According to the page, Farrington will have "extensive medical bills as well as emotional trauma for the rest her life" following the attack. It said she is the sole provider of her home and moved to the area for a new life.
As of June 22, more than 1,000 donors have raised more than $80,000 for Farrington. The fundraiser has a goal of $250,000.
