Submitted by Steve Miller
The Proud Patriots of Smith Mountain Lake held their monthly meeting on March 3 at The Westlake. Approximately 67 members and their guests attended the meeting, which featured a presentation by Wally Young, the Franklin County Virginia Republican committee chairman, and Melvin Adams, Virginia Fifth District Republican committee chairman. Details for how to register as a delegate for the Fifth District Republican Convention scheduled for April 25 in Lynchburg were presented. There was also a review of recent legislative activity by the Virginia General Assembly.
The Proud Patriots meets on the second Tuesday of each month at The Westlake. For more information, contact Lorie Smith at 649-0767 or loriesmith500@gmail.com.
