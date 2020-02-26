The Westlake area will be without power from 12:30 pm. to 2 p.m. according to Appalachain Power to repair an equipment outage that knocked power out at Kroger an other surrounding Westlake area businesses. According to AEP, fewer than 100 customers are affected. Those who have business in the Westlake area are encouraged to call to check appointments before traveling to the area.
