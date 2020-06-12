Center Stage Owner John Schopp said he made the decision early during the COVID-19 closures that he was not going to furlough or lay off employees.
“They built this company with us, and we were either going to figure out how to get over the mountain or crash into it together,” Schopp said.
The catering organization employees 52 people, 18 of them are full time.
The cooks at Center Stage have all attended culinary school and have gone on to achieve advanced culinary certifications. Schopp himself is one of three or four certified chefs in the nation who carry the top four certifications, including executive chef, executive pastry chef, culinary administrator and culinary educator.
COVID-19 has taken a toll on local businesses, including restaurants, but perhaps none have been hit as hard as catering and event venues. Schopp said their business lost $700,000 during the first week of the closures in March. With big events in Nashville, weddings canceled and now Floyd Fest, the catering business has taken a hit. Still they have remained steadfast in finding work for their employees.
Enter the pop-up dinner. The Rocky Mount-based caterers cooked up this idea of serving meals to go. Each week has a different theme and offers choices of entrees for individuals or families. Early on during the closures, Schopp said it didn’t make sense to offer the service because all the local eateries were struggling to keep customers ordering carryout meals.
“We didn’t want to interfere,” Schopp said. “Everybody was worried so we decided to wait until the right opportunity came along.”
Because Center Stage is a catering business, it doesn’t have a restaurant retail space; however, as landlords to The Whole Bean Coffeehouse downtown, Schopp said they built an outdoor picnic area for patrons to sit and enjoy a sandwich or a cup of coffee as restrictions on outdoor dining relaxed.
“We didn’t want to compete with Kylee (Robinson, owner) because we want her to be successful, too, so we figured we had an opportunity when she closes to do something,” Schopp said.
The Whole Bean Coffeehouse is not open for dinner, so Schopp decided that was the niche that could be filled, and Center Stage could use the outdoor area for pick up and diners could sit and enjoy their meals.
The first pop-up was held May 29 and offered cornmeal fried catfish, which sold out. Pork steak and spatchcock chicken were also available.
“Originally, we were just going to do these once a month, but it was so successful we decided to offer them every Friday through the end of summer,” Schopp said, adding they plan to alternate country-style themes every other week with maybe an international flavor other weeks.
Their second pop-up, Caribbean-themed options of Jamaican beef patties, smoky jerk chicken or jerk pork also sold-out hours in advance.
While the events are popular and doing well, Schopp said the pop-ups really are break-even events. They are just enough to keep employees working but do not provide any profit for the business.
“The hospitality was just decimated,” he said. “We’re scared to death if we have a re-spike and shut down again, I am not sure after 20 years we will be able to weather that … everybody thinks it’s huge margins and it’s not … we have burned through profits from last year – which we were fortunate to have a great year last year, and we thought were well-positioned heading into 2020, we handed out huge raises to our people and Christmas bonuses and invested in equipment and uniforms, and this thing hit, it was like boom.”
Schopp said he is hoping to host some special events this summer, including a farm-to-table, five-course meal event and partnering with nearby Twin Creeks Distillery for a moonshine tasting and fire show dining event at some point before their large event schedule picks back up. He said he is also hoping to tap into the Harvester’s schedule to offer pop-up events once the Harvester begins hosting shows again.
In the meantime, each week they will continue to offer pop-ups. This week’s menu features fried chicken sandwiches with sweet slaw, house pickle, Alabama white sauce on a buttered Challah Roll with macaroni salad and barbecue potato chips. Family packs of smoked meatloaf or buttermilk fried chicken are also available as are mashed potatoes, green beans, carrot chowchow and deviled egg macaroni salad as sides.
Orders are being accepted now for Father’s Day weekend special shrimp boil. the ready to boil packs will include shrimp the shell, hot smoked sausages, corn-on-the-cob, new potatoes, sweet onions, low country spices and sweet rolls. Pick up is Friday, June 19.
Schopp said he is planning on a Mexican theme pop-up soon.
For more information about Center Stage Catering or to place your pop-up order call 489-7827, visit centerstagefood.com or follow Center Stage Catering, Inc. on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.