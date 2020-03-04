By LEIGH PROM
The name Boreika Burwell is a familiar name in Franklin County. At Franklin County High School and Ferrum College, Burwell was a standout basketball player.
While the 28-year-old Rocky Mount native started out majoring in sports science at Ferrum College, it was a criminal justice class that made her switch majors.
Burwell was hired by the Rocky Mount Police Department in November 2014, according to a RMPD news release. In January 2015, she began 22 intensive weeks of training at the Cardinal Criminal Justice Academy in Salem where she earned the Virginia Law Enforcement Certification from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.
Burwell’s promotion process included a written test, a project and interview evaluated by an oral review board that included a chief, sergeant and captain from outside agencies and one civilian human resources personnel.
“I’ve been hearing from a lot of folks, so that’s been nice,” Burwell said after she was promoted in December.
“It’s nice to see a lot of friendly faces,” Burwell said of working in the same community she grew up in. Some of those faces are previous teachers. Burwell said she hopes she has made her teachers proud and that they know they had a part in making her who she is today.
“I am extremely proud of Burwell and her accomplishments,” said Christy Witt, a RMPD officer. “It says a lot for women in law enforcement. There’s so much you can do if you put your mind to it.”
Burwell, the daughter of Sharon Law and Boris Burwell, said she has her family’s full support. “Oh, they’re absolutely proud of me and my accomplishments,” she said. “They support me full-heartedly.”
As a patrol officer, she said she feels she’s successful in law enforcement. “I have a mission and ambition here to keep the community safe and to just be present in the community.”
Burwell said she also strives to keep in shape by working out every day. “It gives me confidence in my everyday duties, and as I go into different situations and calls.”
When not at work, Burwell enjoys spending time with her two nieces, working out and having all-around family time.
Five years from now she doesn’t know exactly where she wants to be.
“I take it day by day, as long as I’m progressing in my career,” she said.
The most challenging parts of the job are dealing with delicate situations such as with children and domestic affairs, she said.
For Burwell, interacting with the community is the best part of her job. “I love the town of Rocky Mount. It makes it easy to come to work every day.”
In a news release, Rocky Mount Police Chief K.E. Criner said, “Rocky Mount Police Department is more diverse than it’s ever been, and we continue to encourage women and minorities to apply.”
Currently, there are three women out of 24 officers on staff at RMPD.
