In its 23rd year, the traditional summer camp experience will have a new feel this summer for Phoebe Needles Center’s campers. Instead of canceling its summer camps because of COVID-19 restrictions, the center will carry on virtually.
John Heck, camp director, said since the kids can’t come to camp, camp will come to them, and just because they have to be physically distant, doesn’t mean they have to be socially distant.
Heck initially ruled out virtual camp but changed his mind after coming across a video of a woman who preserved her sword fighting/fencing class business by going virtual.
While the thought of virtual camp can be daunting, Heck said he is finding that he gets energized the more he thinks about and plans for it.
“It’s going to be interesting, that’s for sure,” Heck said. “Instead of camping in the woods and leaving electronic devices at home, this year’s camp will be held at home using electronic devices. Who would’ve ever thought?”
Heck has run the Callaway-based summer camp since the program began.
There will be six, one-week camp sessions starting June 29 and ending Aug. 7 with camps running from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday. Rising fourth through 12th graders will be divided into age groups.
Marian Serge, a member of the Phoebe Needles board of directors, said, “I’m so excited that the children will not be left out of their camp experience and that Phoebe Needles had the foresight to make this happen for the children. There’s just so much that can be done with technology today. It should be a good experience.”
In his eighth year with Phoebe Needles Center, Director of Programs Matt Perry said he thinks the new experience will be a good one.
“It’s going to be an exciting challenge to create something new since everything’s going to be new,” Perry said. “Virtual camp is a way to create an engaging, educational and much-needed social outlet for youth during these uncertain times.”
Camp programs will be offered through a Zoom conference call application and will include break-out rooms that will enable campers and staff to have discussions and Bible studies.
Heck said he feels there are lots of possibilities with the new camp format for the youth and staff to think creatively and to solve problems. He compared attending virtual camp to solving a puzzle.
“It will develop critical thinking and communication skills,” Heck said. “Kids need engagement with peers and interaction with role-model types of people. The whole idea really is engaging people.”
He said the staff will need to think on their feet and go with the flow in a different way than if they were physically at camp.
Some possible camp activities include virtual visitations to places like museums, zoos and amusement parks, while having scavenger hunts and solving mysteries. There could also be games patterned after Jeopardy and Traffic Jam. Other ideas involve speech, drama, props and costumes to see how students would respond to a staged scenario. To get a feel for and education about the outdoors, area experts could video topics such as plants, animals, trees and weather.
With education becoming more of a virtual experience, Heck said he feels it’s important for young people to develop the skills necessary to use available media online.
“It’s something people need to learn to do and if you do it in a fun way, you’re more inclined to learn,” he explained.
In addition to the staff and community volunteers, technology is obviously a large part of offering a virtual camp.
“Given the slow internet speed in our area, a virtual camp experience would not be possible without the generosity of Ferrum College,” Heck said. “We are very thankful that Ferrum College is willing to allow us to use space and have access to their internet in order for us to provide the virtual camp. Ferrum College is an amazing resource in the community.”
To make participating in camp as available as possible for youth, the supplies needed for camp activities will be limited to mostly things that could be found around campers’ homes. A list of needed supplies will be provided with camp registration. A kit of supplies can be mailed to participants upon request.
For those who register by June 29, the cost will be $75 with materials and $50 without. After June 29, the cost will increase by $25. Scholarship help is available.
The Phoebe Needles Center, Inc. is currently accredited by the American Camp Association.
While Heck said he knows the idea of offering the traditional summer camp experience online might seem crazy, he said he hopes the idea won’t just be dismissed. He said, as always, the staff will be striving to make personal connections with the campers.
For more information about camp, visit phoebeneedles.org or call 483-1518.
