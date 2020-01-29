As part of Black History Month, Booker T. Washington National Monument will host its first “Paint In the Park” on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 2 to 4 p.m.
The program will celebrate the life of Booker T. Washington, who was born into slavery in April 1856 and freed in the spring of 1865 after the American Civil War ended. Washington went on to gain an education at Hampton Institute and became the first principal of Tuskegee Institute, today Tuskegee University. He became a noted African American orator, author and adviser to U.S. Presidents Taft, Roosevelt and Wilson.
Suzanne Ross, of Roanoke, and her daughter, Michele Ross Walter, will be the instructors for the program. Ross is a member of the Bald Knob Artists Group. Both are award winners in the Virginia Water Color Society and are members of the Blacksburg Regional Artists Group. Ross taught in Franklin County and served as the arts supervisor for 11 elementary schools in the 1980s.
Registration is required by calling the park at 721-2094 and space is limited to 20 participants. The class is for ages 12 and older. A payment of $20 for instruction and materials will be required once registered.
Participants are encouraged to wear a smock or old clothes and bring their own snacks. In case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled to Saturday, Feb. 22.
Booker T. Washington National Monument is located 16 miles northeast of Rocky Mount on Virginia 122. For more information, visit www.nps.gov/bowa.
