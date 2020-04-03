Crowds gathered along Hendricks Store Road on March 20 as the former Promise Land School was lifted from its foundation and moved to a spot near the new Eastlake Community Church. The 100-year-old building will eventually serve as a small chapel for the church.
The former Promise Land School has been vacant for years. Most of the windows were boarded up and a variety of graffiti could be found on inside walls. In the 1920s, the small 20-foot-by-24-foot building served as a school for the nearby African American community.
The plan to restore the old school came from Eastlake Community Church Pastor Troy Keaton who was interested in preserving a piece of local history. Keaton and other church members watched as the school was slowly lifted off its foundation. Many people from the community also came out to watch the move.
“I figured if people found out about it, it would draw a crowd,” Keaton said. “And it did.”
Keaton worked with the owner of the property where the school had sat for a century and asked if the church could move the building. It is now resting on a new foundation beside a cemetery near the new Eastlake Community Church.
Local builder and church member Lynn Swain is overseeing the renovation of the schoolhouse. He also prepared the building for its journey to a new location on Timberberwood Lane.
“It went really smooth,” Swain said.
Swain said crews worked for several days to brace each of the building’s walls and carefully thread slings under the foundation to allow a crane to lift it onto a large trailer.
Traffic was stopped on Hendricks Store Road for more than 30 minutes as crews guided the building off its foundation and onto the trailer.
Once in place, the building was slowly transported 1 mile to Timberwood Lane where it was placed on its new foundation.
In the coming weeks, Swain said crews will begin restoring the building. Plans include repairing the roof, replacing broken windows and repairing the siding.
On the inside crews will repair the walls and restore the hardwood flooring.
“We are going to keep as much as possible original,” Swain said.
Renovations are expected to take a few months. Swain estimated work would be completed by the end of the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.