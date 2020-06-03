From STAFF REPORTS
Like many annual events scheduled for this year, the Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour has been postponed until next year due the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This will be the first time in 30 years we haven’t been able to hold the tour as scheduled,” Sandra Morse, the tour’s board chair, said in a statement on Thursday. “We understand that this is a difficult time in our community, and we are making every effort to provide our eight charities with some level of financial distribution this year.”
Held over three days in October, the tour features eight Smith Mountain Lake area homes that are accessible by land and by water. Since 1991, the tour has raised more than $4 million for area nonprofits from business sponsorships, ticket sales and private donations, and is operated solely by volunteers.
Charities selected to benefit from this year’s event included Adult Care Center of Central Virginia, Agape Center, Bedford Pregnancy Center, Helping Hands of Franklin County, Tackfully Teamed Riding Academy, Franklin County Family YMCA, SML Good Neighbors and Faith Network of Franklin County.
Morse said those charities will be next year’s tour beneficiaries and added that several of this year’s sponsors are opting to let their sponsorship serve as a donation to the participating charities.
“We are continuing to contact potential sponsors in hopes they’ll join that group,” she said. “And we’re already hearing of loyal tour-goers who plan to contribute the cost of their tickets as a gesture of support.”
The eight homeowners who planned to open their homes this year also have agreed to be a part of next year’s tour, Morse said.
“We are sad that the 30th anniversary tour has to be postponed,” said Paul and Marci Waro, whose Goodview home was one of this year’s stops. “We were looking forward to the excitement of helping raise money for the very worthy charities involved.”
For more information about the Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour, visit www.smlcharityhometour.com.
