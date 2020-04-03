Area nonprofits that help the community are facing new challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many nonprofits are working with less food and greater needs due to rising unemployment.
Requests for food assistance at Lake Christian Ministries has nearly doubled in recent weeks. The nonprofit has converted its food pickups into a “drive-through” service due to the pandemic.
The service is available each Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jane Winters, LCM executive director, said they began the change in service March 16.
In that first week, 80 vehicles were provided with food with the number nearly doubling to 150 last week, she said.
The increased demand comes as Lake Christian Ministries is facing a significant decrease in food donations, too. “We are having a tough time getting food,” Winters said.
Local grocery stores provide LCM and other food pantries with meats and other foods that are nearing their expiration dates. Winters said everything has been purchased at the stores in recent weeks as people hoard supplies, which has left them nothing.
Winters said they have had to cut the amount of food provided to those participating in the food service program by as much as 15%. The goal of the service is to provide enough food for a family to eat two meals a day for five days.
The shortage has also forced LCM to cancel its annual Easter dinner boxes that are provided to families on the Saturday before Easter.
The Agape Center has not seen an increase in need in recent weeks at its Moneta location, but they are noticing a reduction in the amount of available food. Sue Lipscomb, Agape’s executive director, said they also have also had trouble obtaining food from local grocery stores.
“It is not as much as we would like to get,” Lipscomb said.
The nonprofit provides food service four times a month on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lipscomb said they provide meals for as many as 950 people each month.
Both Lake Christian Ministries and the Agape Center have their food banks supplemented by Feeding America Southwest Virginia, which provides food for nonprofits throughout the region. Winters said they have had to lean on Feeding America to provide them with more food lately.
The Agape Center closed its office last month and now only provides food until the building reopens. “We are just working with a handful of people,” Lipscomb said.
Volunteers at the Agape Center have dropped from 50 a day to less than a dozen. Lipscomb said the reduction has not been a major problem since volunteers are mainly working to provide food, but she said she has noticed numbers dwindle as more and more people become concerned about the pandemic.
“We are very anxious for all of this to be over,” Lipscomb said of volunteers’ COVID-19 concerns.
LCM also has a shortage of volunteers as many of its programs have been suspended and the building has been closed to visitors, Winters said.
Joanne Patterson, president of Stepping Stone Mission in Rocky Mount, is also facing new challenges. The mission still provides meals seven days a week, but has now changed to curbside service. Those in need of meals are no longer allowed to enter the building on North Main Street.
Patterson said the number of people they serve has remained steady in recent weeks at around 70 and hasn’t noticed an increase. “We are not experiencing it yet, and I hope we don’t experience it,” she said.
The change in service has led to a need for to-go boxes and other supplies to provide meals, including plates, plastic utensils and juice boxes. Anyone interested in donating supplies can take them to 1105 North Main St. in Rocky Mount.
