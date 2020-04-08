By JASON DUNOVANT
Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries Sgt. Timothy Dooley is preparing for his first summer patrolling Smith Mountain Lake after transferring to the area last fall.
Dooley is new district supervisor for the region that includes Franklin, Pittsylvania, Patrick and Henry counties. It is the position once held by longtime conservation officer Sgt. Karl Martin who retired last year.
“This is a homecoming for me,” Dooley said. “The stars finally aligned, and we were able to make it happen.”
Originally from Vinton, Dooley said he and his wife had been looking to move back to the area. He previously was a district supervisor in Farmville.
Dooley’s familiarity with Franklin County and Smith Mountain Lake goes back to his having spent time in the area during his high school days in the late 90s. He admitted that things are a lot different now than they were then.
“I’ve got some catching up to do,” Dooley said.
Dooley has spent the past few months getting to know the district, as well as learning how to navigate around the lake’s 500 miles of shoreline. He has had to rely on other seasoned officers in the region to help him as he learns his way around, he said.
As the weather is turning warmer and more people are home due to the pandemic, there’s been an increase in boat traffic, which has led to an increase in boat patrols, Dooley said. If the trend continues, he added it could be a busier than usual boating season.
Also, Gov. Ralph Northam’s recent stay-at-home order will not impact how people can enjoy the lake. “We are encouraging people to get out,” Dooley said.
In addition to their regular duties, conservation officers also will be ensuring that there are no groups of 10 or more individuals congregating together on a boat or a dock. Failure to obey the order can result in being charged with a misdemeanor; however, Dooley said officers plan to help educate those who don’t adhere to the order first.
