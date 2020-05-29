The Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire Department could begin construction on its new headquarters as early as this fall following a decision by Franklin County Board of Supervisors on May 19.
Supervisors agreed to allow the fire department to modify plans for the headquarters that originally had been approved in 2017. The new plans have been scaled back in an effort to cut costs.
The facility will be constructed on property between the Oak Grove Boat Access Facility and the Smith Mountain Lake Coast Guard Auxiliary. The SML Marine Volunteer Fire Department currently has no headquarters.
Neil Harrington, president of the fire department, said the plans will include a place to store equipment and meet without putting the department into debt. The original proposal was to have a 5,000-square-foot building and a smaller, 2,500-square-foot storage building. The original cost for construction was estimated between $1 million and $1.2 million.
Plans were changed earlier this year to only construct a building to serve as a headquarters and for storage at a cost of between $350,000 to $400,000. The recently approved plans increased the building’s size from 2,500 square feet to 4,000 square feet to include office space.
Because the building’s size was significantly larger than the one first proposed, the department had to obtain a special-use permit from the county. Supervisors had little discussion on the new building plans before approving them May 19.
Once constructed, the headquarters will allow the department to store materials in one, easy to access, location. While fire boats are docked at marinas around the lake for quick response to emergencies, Harrington said volunteers often have to travel to area storage facilities for necessary equipment, including dive gear, booms and other safety equipment.
Volunteers currently have to locate and pick up equipment before joining other volunteers on the water.
In addition to storage space, Harrington said the headquarters will have office space and restrooms.
