By STACEY HAIRSTON
The first of several interactive sessions planned to connect the present with the past was held Sunday at the Pigg River Community Center.
Franklin County’s black history committee members unveiled its new vision of bringing black history and culture to the forefront of the minds of today’s youth.
“So many of our youngsters don’t really know much about the basics of black history,” said committee member Florella Johnson. “We’re trying to get people to understand the basics.”
The sessions are not only for young people, but for anyone interested in learning about the numerous contributions black people have made that have positively affected the growth of America, Johnson said.
Johnson presented her ideas to Dr. Bernice Cobbs more than a year ago, and the two put together a committee of 13 people who have been meeting and planning the sessions ever since.
Committee members and their families collected dozens of artifacts and items used years ago for attendees of Sunday’s events to look at and reflect upon.
More than 100 people attended the first session.
“We want this to be very educational,” said committee member Patricia Harris. “We have come up with a series of sessions that will help us reflect on African American history and make us more cognizant of how that history impacts our present and how understanding our present can guide us in the future.”
Future sessions will include topics on slavery in America, Civil War and Reconstruction, Jim Crow laws and implications, education of blacks and the Black Lives Matter movement.
Attendees will not only learn about black history, but also participate in a variety of hands-on activities designed to facilitate their learning, give their own feedback and share memories and experiences with others.
“We won’t just be sitting in a room,” said committee member Anitra Holland. “We want attendees to be active participants in the learning. We want them engaged. We want to spark interest and continue to light that fire. It’s so important that we continue to teach and to learn about our history.”
“History opens the doors for the present and the future, so we should strive to understand it, appreciate it and build on it,” Johnson said. “We must celebrate the numerous contributions black people have made that have positively affected the growth of America. It is our desire that people will begin to work together. We want to get the information to the masses. We are not experts. Don’t come to challenge, come to participate. We need to work together to become agents for change in our community and beyond.”
The next session is scheduled for April 4 at 2:30 p.m. at the Pigg River Community Center. That session will focus on slavery in America.
Sessions are open to the public and there is no fee to attend.
A future session will involve storytelling. Anyone interested in sharing their history during that session should contact Johnson at 483-8862.
