The Franklin County Board of Supervisors named Chris Whitlow as its new county administrator Tuesday. His first official job in the new position was presenting the county’s proposed budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Whitlow has served as the county’s interim county administrator since 2018 when former county administrator Brent Robertson resigned. He previously served as assistant county administrator.
Supervisors held a closed session at the start of Tuesday’s meeting to discuss the appointment of a new county administrator. When the meeting returned to regular session, supervisors announced their decision and congratulated Whitlow.
“This was not a hard decision,” said Lorie Smith, Gills Creek District representative. “We are very privileged to have you.”
Later in the meeting, Whitlow presented the county’s nearly $150 million proposed budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year. While it is a 4% increase over the current budget year, Whitlow said the proposed budget is a “maintenance budget” with minimal increases in staffing to keep up with services provided to the county’s citizens.
The county would be able to fund the budget without an increase in taxes for county resident, Whitlow added, proposing the county’s real estate tax remain at 61 cents per $100 of assessed property value.
The additional revenue necessary to fund the 4% increase in the budget will come from the county’s 2020 real estate reassessments. Property values in the county increased 5%, which will result in additional real estate tax revenue for the county.
Whitlow did warn that that proposed sales tax, meals tax and transient occupancy tax could be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the current budget assumes the pandemic will subside and normal economic activity will resume in 30 to 60 days.
A public hearing for April 21 was proposed for adoption of the budget with the budget’s adoption taking place on April 28.
In an effort to raise additional revenue for the county next year, supervisors also held a public hearing to discuss moving real estate tax collection to twice a year. The change would create a one-time increase in the county’s budget of $18 million that could be used to pay down debt or to fund needed projects in the county.
Some supervisors were concerned of the additional costs that would go into moving the county to twice a year billing. Margaret Torrence, Franklin County’s commissioner of the revenue, estimated an additional one-time cost of $50,000 for new software, as well as additional yearly costs of as much as $40,000 to mail out notices to county residents.
Union Hall District representative Tommy Cundiff was against the change. He said it put an unnecessary burden on county residents by forcing them to pay half of their bill by June 5.
Lester Thompson, the only person to speak at the public hearing, said June is the worst month to pay bills for him and other county residents. “If they had to pay this, they wouldn’t know how to pay it,” he said.
Thompson asked supervisors inform county residents that they can pay their real estate taxes throughout the year instead of forcing them to pay half by June. Franklin County currently allows county residents to pay a portion or all of their real estate taxes any time before Dec. 5.
Boone District representative Ronnie Thompson questioned if the county had a plan in place for what to do with the one-time surplus. He said the county could only go to twice a year billing once.
Smith and Blue Ridge District representative Tim Tatum said the county has more than a year before the changes would become effective in June, 2021. In that time, the county could develop a plan for where the money would go.
Smith said moving to twice a year billing to create the one-time surplus would be helpful in the coming years when budgets are expected to be tighter. “If we don’t do it, there will be tax increases,” Smith said.
The motion was passed 4 to 3 with Snow Creek District representative Leland Mitchell, Cundiff and Thompson all voting against.
