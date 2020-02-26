Fires plagued Franklin County this past weekend with crews battling a 30-acre brush fire for nearly 12 hours Sunday.
Franklin County Fire Marshal Jay Mason said first responders received a 911 call around 12:20 p.m. Sunday by citizens who were at a hunting cabin when they spotted a brush fire near Dillons Mill and Mirey Branch roads in Boones Mill.
Mason said accessing the fire was tricky due to the terrain of the area and being located in deep woods.
“Access was problematic because it was really hard to get water up the steep mountainside,” Mason said, adding the area was only accessible on foot or via all-terrain vehicles.
Members from the Virginia Department of Forestry came in with bulldozers, chainsaws and hand tools to establish a fire line, Mason said. A fire line is a controlled border that will allow a fire to burn up to a certain point.
In addition to Boones Mill Fire Department and VDOF, crews from Callaway Volunteer Fire Department, Red Valley Rescue Squad, Franklin County Public Safety and Roanoke County Fire and Rescue also responded to the fire.
Mason said most fire units had cleared the area by around 11 p.m., but VDOF remained on scene until after midnight to monitor the fire.
No buildings were in the immediate fire path, and no injuries were reported. Mason said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but added that weather could have played a role in the fire.
“Winds and humidity helped spread embers, which floated through the air and caused spot fires,” Mason said.
Those conditions also could have been responsible for two other brush fires that broke out in the county Sunday. One fire was reported in the Snow Creek area shortly after 3:30 p.m. Mason said the small brush fire was under control within 30 minutes. The second fire was a 2-acre field fire in the Glen Oak Lane area of Glade Hill. That fire also was under control within 30 minutes, Mason said.
Meanwhile in Union Hall, at approximately 3:20 p.m., a 911 caller reported a structure fire on Wood Cutters Circle. A detached storage building was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. Mason said the building was a total loss and resulted from a controlled burn that was conducted on the property the day before and left unattended. He said the property owner thought the fire had been extinguished; however, much like the other fires, Mason said the wind and humidity carried embers and sparked the fire on the property.
Glade Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Cool Branch Fire and Rescue, Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire Department, Rocky Mount Fire Department and FCPS responded to that fire. The homeowner was not home at the time of the fire.
A second structure fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on Harmony School Road. Mason said the fire was confined to the wall that housed the chimney and was caused by a faulty flue. The family who lives in the home was not displaced as first responders were able to contain the fire and patch the wall so the family could remain in the home. Crews from Hardy, Scruggs, Red Valley and Burnt Chimney responded to the home and the fire contained in less than an hour, Mason said.
“It was a busy day for Franklin County,” he added.
