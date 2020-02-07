The Ferrum College Collegiates and Concert Choir will host a benefit concert at Phoebe Needles Center in Callaway on March 21.
There is no charge for the program; however, any donations received will go toward the summer camp fund.
The funds help make summer camp possible for all youth, regardless of their ability to pay.
Doors will open at 6:45 p.m. and music will begin at 7 p.m. Dress is casual. Special parking for those needing assistance can found behind McCauley Hall.
To reserve a seat, call 483-1518 or email pncenter@gmail.com.
