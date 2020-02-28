The Franklin County Family YMCA collected more than 700 canned food items during its Family and Friends food drive in January. All items collected were donated to God’s Food Pantry and Stepping Stone Ministries’ soup kitchen. Jessica Thomason, the Y’s Rocky Mount branch director, said she is grateful for the contributions that made the donation possible.
