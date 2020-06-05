By JASON DUNOVANT
Road improvements currently being considered for funding from the Virginia Department of Transportation could potentially bring three more roundabouts to the Westlake area in the coming years.
Roundabouts are proposed at the intersections of Scruggs Road and Brooks Mill Road, Lakemount Road and Virginia 122 and Harmony School Road and Virginia 122 as part of VDOT’s Smart Scale program. Created in 2014, the program provides funding for road projects throughout the state based on safety, congestion reduction, accessibility, land use, economic development and the environment.
Smart Scale funded the upcoming construction of roundabouts at the intersections of Brooks Mill Road and Burnt Chimney Road and Virginia 122 and Hardy Road. Both projects are scheduled to begin in 2022.
“We’ve been very successful with Smart Scale,” said Lisa Cooper, principle planner for Franklin County. The two local roundabouts are part of several road improvements in the county funded through Smart Scale in recent years.
The three recently proposed roundabouts considered for Smart Scale funding will also be a portion of several road improvements submitted to Smart Scale this year. The projects will be included with road improvement requests from localities across the state. Cooper said the projects that receive Smart Scale funding will be announced early next year.
Coopers said crash history at the intersections is one of several factors looked at when considering a project for Smart Scale funding. According to crash history data provided by VDOT for the years 2014 to 2018, the intersection Lakemount Road and Virginia 122 has had 20 crashes in the five-year period with a majority being rear end crashes. While there were no fatalities, injuries were reported in nine of the crashes.
The intersection of Brooks Mill Road and Scruggs Road had nearly the same number of crashes with 19. In a majority of those crashes it was reported that vehicles collided at an angle. There were no fatalities and six injuries reported in the five-year period.
Virginia 122 and Harmony School Road saw the smallest number of crashes in the five-year period with 12. Of those crashes, only two reported injuries.
Cooper said it is difficult to know which, if any, projects will be chosen for Smart Scale funding. Those road improvements that don’t receive funding this year could be resubmitted for the next round of funding in 2022, she said.
