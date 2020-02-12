Moneta Lions induct two new members

Montea Lions Club Membership Chairperson Bart Matthies (from left), sponsored new members Judy Stone and Jim Byrnes, who were recently inducted into Lions Clubs International. Club Secretary Pat Bailey presided over the ceremony. The Moneta Lions Club meets the first and third Thursday of the month at Resurrection Catholic Church in Morrow Hall. For more information about the club, contact Matthies at 297-4549 or monetalionsclub@gmail.com.
