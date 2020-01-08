The Moneta Lions Club recently presented 400 pair of Bombas Socks to the Moneta Elementary School. Bombas Socks has started to make an impact on communities by donating a pair of socks for every pair they sold. The donated sock program was made possible by an anonymous local party through the Smith Mountain Lake Good Neighbors, Inc. Pictured above from left are Lion Gloria Guice, school counselor Deena Mustard, school nurse Donna Garrett and club treasurer Delmer Bailey.
