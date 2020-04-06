Feeding America will distribute food in Franklin County on Tuesday, and there are no income restrictions.
A Feeding America truck will be at Franklin County High School between 1 and 3 p.m. Tuesday to distribute boxes of food to those in need. No income information will be taken down, only names and addresses.
“It’s a new project, so we can assess the needs of the county,” said Pam Chitwood, associate director of community impact at United Way of Roanoke Valley. “We are hoping to relieve some of the pressure from our local food banks because we have seen an increase in need.”
She said it is also a safe alternative for those at high-risk to obtain food so they don’t have to go into a grocery store. She added that the truck should help as grocery stores are having a tough time keeping up with the demand as many items are limited and some are not available at all.
Chitwood said the distribution will be done in a drive-through format, and each family will receive a box of food to help supplement groceries for one week. The box will contain food items only, no household or personal care items at this time.
"There are great possibilities with this to have more times and locations in the future," Chitwood said. "If there isn't much participation then we will reassess."
