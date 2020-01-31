The Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast Club, which presents the MLK Breakfast program each year, donates the proceeds from the breakfast to local nonprofit groups. This year, the breakfast brought in $2,000 and the club donated $500 each to Bridge to Life, Habitat for Humanity, Helping Hands and Pigg River Community Center. Josephine Edwards (from left, front row), MLK Breakfast Club; Bettye Buckingham, MLK Breakfast Club; Glenna Moore, Bridge to Life and MLK Breakfast Club; Kay Saleeby, Helping Hands; John Wilson, Habitat for Humanity and James Perkins, Pigg River Community Center. Larry Moore (back row), MLK Breakfast Club; William Helm, MLK Breakfast Club, Florella Johnson, MLK Breakfast Club and Mary Helm, MLK Breakfast Club.
