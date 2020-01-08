McAirlaid’s recently donated more than 360 items to Stepping Stone Mission. The team collected food, toys, laundry and household items over three weeks to support the local charity’s mission of “working everyday to eliminate hunger.”
McAirlaid’s recently donated more than 360 items to Stepping Stone Mission. The team collected food, toys, laundry and household items over three weeks to support the local charity’s mission of “working everyday to eliminate hunger.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.