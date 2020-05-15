Masons donate pizza

Rocky Mount Freemasons delivered pizzas to feed the entire staff at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital on May 6 to thank the workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pizzas were bought from New York Pizza at Westlake Corner.

