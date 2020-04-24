By LEIGH PROM
When Brenda Strickland of Penhook saw a need, she stepped up to meet it.
Strickland’s mask-wearing Facebook friend, Cassandra Corn, who works at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, had posted, “My ears are killing me.” Strickland’s son, who is required to wear a mask for his work at New River Community Services, had also been complaining about his ears hurting.
Wanting to help, loving crafts and having plenty of time at home, Strickland was delighted to see a Facebook post with a woman wearing a mask fastener. She then recreated the fastener and came up with a simple pattern and a fast way to make it.
Strickland started making the fasteners about two weeks ago and has made approximately 40 to 50 so far. She said it takes about 20 minutes for her to make one. The fastener is worn behind the head and is made of stretchy yarn with buttons on the ends which attach to the elastic ear loops on the mask
Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital is among the recipients of the fasteners. Katina Clements, administrative coordinator at CFMH, said she was grateful that Strickland reached out to her, as well as for Rebecca Yopp’s recent donation of homemade masks.
In a Facebook post, Corn expressed gratitude for the fasteners. “Thank you so much for the bands,” she said. “They have been a lifesaver for my ears.”
Strickland has put out a plea to other crafters for help in making more fasteners. “I don’t have any friends who are crafty really,” she said.
Strickland said the materials are easy to come by. The only materials needed are buttons, yarn — stretchy is better — and a size E crochet hook.
She said a couple of women have asked for the pattern but many more helpers are needed since many people are required to wear masks for work.
Instructions for the pattern are as follows: Chain 35; Half double crochet in the second chain from hook to the end of the row. Half double crochet twice in the last chain and then half double crochet on the other side of the chain. Finish off and sew a button on both ends.
Strickland also makes masks out of yarn, making them look like animal faces such as a dog or pig. She said the masks lift people’s spirits.
Making the fasteners and masks has been rewarding, Strickland said, and fits in well with her motto: “When things are wrong, you’ve got to get strong.”
She added that making the fasteners will help the crafters “replace fear and worry with a sense of purpose and positivity.”
