The red carpet will roll out in April as the story of a local crash that left a Floyd couple dead, two families forever linked and included an act of forgiveness like many have never seen hits the big screen.
“My Brothers’ Crossing” will be released on April 10 nationwide on more than 600 screens, according to producer Tony White. White said he expects the film will be shown on close to 1,000 screens across the U.S., including in big theater chains such as AMC, Cinemark and Premiere Cinemas, as well as independent theaters. A preview trailer will begin to run on many of the main cable channels such as Fox News, CNN, Hallmark, Lifetime, TBS, TBN and others.
The film, based on JT and Terri Lee Clark’s book, “In The Blink of an Eye: Forgiveness in Black and White,” tells the story of the events that unfolded from August through October 2015 and points thereafter.
In August of that year, JT Clark’s brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Pam Clark, were on their way home from attending a worship service at T.R.A.S.H. (Totally Redeemed Anointed Servants of the Most High) Ministries in Collinsville. C.J. Martin and his son were at a football game at Bassett High School. Both the Martins and the Clarks had to maneuver around a detour on T.B. Stanley Highway when the crash occurred.
Martin, driving a pickup truck, did not realize he was in the wrong lane and had only driven a few feet when he saw the Clarks approaching from the opposite direction in the same lane on a motorcycle. Bobby Clark saw the truck and cut the motorcycle too hard, which threw the couple off. They did not survive the incident.
In October, when Martin was due in court to face charges of reckless driving, JT Clark went before the judge and said he would pay Martin’s fine. The judge lowered the charge to improper driving and set the fine at $5. A story of forgiveness and brotherhood was born, as the two became friends an now minister together with T.R.A.S.H.
JT Clark published a book in 2018 written from his point of view of all that occurred beginning with the automobile crash.
“When I wrote the book, I wrote it from my point of view and I didn’t interview anyone,” Clark said. “So watching the filming of the movie, the screenplay was more encompassing, because I wasn’t always at things as they happened.”
He gave the example of a vigil that was held following the crash. He said he did not attend the vigil but fellow T.R.A.S.H. pastor Mike Price did. After the scene was filmed Price embraced Clark and said, “They got it right.”
White’s wife, Edna, served as the screenplay writer for the film. Terri Lee Clark said as Edna White wrote the script, she would send pages to the Clarks, and they would review them. The Clarks had full editing rights. She added the screenwriter interviewed others involved in the events like the Martins and others portrayed in the film.
The movie was filmed last summer over the span of 11 days. Filming took place at the original crash site in Henry County, the courthouse where Martin was summoned to, and other locations, such as homes in the area that stood in for homes of the characters in the movie, and Holly Jo’s Creekside Grill in Boones Mill.
In the same spirit as telling the story and filming, there will also be local premieres for the film. Details are still being finalized, but Tony White said there will be invitation-only red carpet events on April 8 and April 9, and many of the cast and crew are set to return to the area for the events. JT Clark added he is hoping to do a special event around the release in Rocky Mount, Martinsville and Roanoke.
“It means everything to premiere the movie locally,” JT Clark said. “We filmed locally, involved rescue squads who responded that night, and it is a chance to showcase beautiful southwest Virginia.”
Clark said his interest in telling the story has been to “bring glory to God and continue his brother’s work.”
Tony White said the nation needs an encouraging story on the silver screen.
“People want to see something positive right now,” he said. “All the chaos in the world right now, people need a breather. This movie is coming out on Good Friday, and the nation needs a film like this right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.