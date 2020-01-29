To keep momentum going, approximately 30 local people have been meeting monthly since last August after the Franklin County Board of Supervisors approved the Ferrum area plan.
A seven-member steering committee was formed, but everyone who attends the meetings is asked to vote and participate in the discussions. The group is early in its efforts — as they have identified goals for the group, they are still working to form bylaws and create a mission statement.
During its January meeting, the group unanimously elected Don Vineyard as its ad hoc chairman and Julian Barnes as vice chair.
While the Ferrum area plan passed by supervisors has an economic development focus, the Ferrum Forward group looks to help drive that by working with local officials and area businesses to “enhance the quality of life and the sense of community throughout the village.”
The group plans to encourage development of a village business and merchants association to work with Ferrum Forward, as well as develop a local business directory and sponsor activities that would bring people to the village such as music events or farmers’ markets.
One important focus of the group, and perhaps the longest-term goal, is working with supervisors to encourage development of the county-owned 84 acres on Virginia 40 that was originally acquired to serve as an industrial park. Ferrum Forward members would like to see housing, especially housing for seniors, developed in the area.
Franklin County Director of Planning Steve Sandy said the county was awarded $10,000 for a market study analysis grant from the Virginia Housing Development Authority. He said a request for proposals has gone out to prepare the analysis for the Ferrum site, and proposals are due by Jan. 31.
Blue Ridge District Supervisor Tim Tatum said the study should help draw developers to the area.
“Developers want the study to have stats to justify their investment,” Tatum said. “That way they can show they will be able to market their product.”
The group also wants to work with the county’s recreation department, the YMCA and Ferrum College to develop more recreational opportunities in the area. At the January meeting, a 5K was proposed to be held sometime in the spring. Group members said they would reach out to the YMCA to see if they could team up for the effort.
Another goal outlined in a rough draft of group goals, drafted by Karl Edwards, a Ferrum native, local author and retired school teacher, is to create a positive and welcoming environment in the village for all Ferrum College students, faculty and staff. The group hopes to work closely with the college on various projects. Ferrum College President David Johns also attended the January meeting.
One way the group wants to team up with the college is to help the Tri-Area Clinic with its move from the Chapel building to its new building. Group members volunteered to help move furniture or provide assistance during the clinic’s upcoming move to its new building on Ferrum Mountain Road.
Improving the aesthetics of Ferrum is another goal of the Ferrum Forward group. They hope to engage local artists in painting murals and designing logos for the group and for the signage for the area. Landscaping, planting and regular litter removal are other goals for improving the area.
The group usually meets the second Tuesday of the month at Ferrum Faith Center at 10070 Franklin St. in Ferrum.
