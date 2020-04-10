By STACEY HAIRSTON
A large number of Franklin County volunteers are currently sheltering in place, leaving local food banks in need of extra help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
United Way of Roanoke Valley’s Pamela Chitwood, who is the associate director of community impact for Franklin County, is reporting a 30% increase in residents needing to use local food banks.
“The volunteers who usually make those deliveries are seniors themselves,” Chitwood said. “And a lot of our seniors are our retired population, so they have the time to make those deliveries. Well, now they are also our at-risk population, so we’re encouraging them to shelter in place and to follow the governor’s ruling and stay at home and be safe.”
Chitwood said United Way is looking to match those delivery needs with healthier individuals who are able to make the deliveries.
“While we know that COVID-19 doesn’t look for an age or look for a specific age bracket, we’re trying to find folks that can do the deliveries that are not in that higher risk of population,” she said.
Food banks, including Heavenly Manna, God’s Provision, His Cupboard, Agape Center and Lake Christian Ministries, are pretty well-stocked despite the rapid spread of the virus.
“People who are at home want to give,” Chitwood said. “So, we are getting lots of food donations, but we are also having to follow a lot more rules.”
Much like individuals, donated food must either be quarantined for 14 days or immediately wiped down and sanitized.
“Each food bank is having to clean everything that comes in before it can be handed out to families,” Chitwood said.
Volunteers are needed to unload the food trucks and boxes, wipe down the packages of food, pack it all away and deliver food to families in need.
Some of those families are those with children who are now out of school for months, and individuals with underlying health problems who are sheltered in place for their protection.
Meals on Wheels, STEP, Inc. and the Essig Recreation Center all have programs that deliver food to seniors, and Franklin County Faith Network makes deliveries to anyone in need.
Feeding America Southwest Virginia has organized a food giveaway. The first tractor trailer load of food was donated Tuesday in the Franklin County High School parking lot. Anyone in need was invited to pick up a box of food.
“We are planning to have more of those events in the near future,” Chitwood said. “It is helping to take a little pressure off our food bank partners, because the number of people in need is expected to grow over the next few months.”
Chitwood added that there are many opportunities for volunteers.
To volunteer at any local food bank, call the food bank directly.
To volunteer with any of United Way’s other nonprofit organizations, Chitwood suggested registering with Hands On Blue Ridge, which serves as the volunteer hub for the Roanoke Valley. By visiting handsonblueridge.org, potential volunteers can read an overview of each nonprofit and find out about each agency’s specific needs.
Once registered, the site will match a volunteer with the agency in need.
Residents are always encouraged to call 211 during times of crisis for help with local resources such as assistance with utilities, child care or even tax preparation. Visit www.211virginia.org for more information.
