A rise in cases of coronavirus has brought many meat processing plants to a halt, causing a shortage in supplies of meat including beef, pork and chicken.
Restaurant and store owners are faced with ordering from multiple vendors and in bulk in an attempt to keep the shelves and plates full.
“It’s been challenging,” said Allen “Buddy” Hancock, owner of Buddy’s BBQ in Rocky Mount. “I used to deal with one company, now I’m dealing with three. The first shortage we faced was in takeout supplies like boxes and cups. Everybody switched to ‘to-go’ at one time. Then the processing plants started closing and shortages started happening, and now the prices are rising.”
Hancock said pork prices have risen 50% and brisket is now double what he was paying.
“We buy pork, beef, ground beef and brisket,” he said. “I had to get brisket from one company because my main company was out. Then I had to open up an account from another company to get pork.”
He’s also been ordering multiple cases of meat as he is unsure when he will be able to get more.
“The food companies, where everyone has cut back and a lot of restaurants are closed, they’re not ordering the amounts they were so they won’t ship unless they have a big enough order,” Hancock said. “I’m ordering a week out now when I used to only have to order a day ahead. Supplies are getting low, and pricing is my next battle. I don’t want to raise prices. We’re all going through a rough time as it is, so I’m trying to maintain my prices.”
McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski told CNBC in April that the U.S. situation around meat was “concerning” and that the food chain’s executives were monitoring it hour by hour.
“The great thing about our supply chain team, our suppliers, is globally, we have not had a single supply chain break,” Kempczinski said. “Food, packaging, other materials – we haven’t had a single supply chain break throughout this crisis in all 40,000 of our restaurants.”
Though he feels McDonald’s restaurants are in a good position, he said concern is still there.
“I think because we’re McDonald’s, we have access to all of our suppliers and we have a special relationship with them, and certainly our expectation is that they will make sure they do everything they can to guarantee our supply,” he said.
The meat supply shortage has meant better sales for some farmers as consumers are turning to local meat and produce to stock their freezers.
“Our sales have shot way up,” said Chris Jamison, owner of Robin Ridge Farm, a family farm in southern Rocky Mount. “We’ve sold more in April than we’ve sold all winter.”
Jamison sells pastured beef, pork, chicken and eggs. The meat is sold by the pound, pre-packaged, and also by the quarter and half-animal.
“Right now, our main challenge has been trying to scramble to get some animals in to be butchered,” Jamison said. “All the small slaughterhouses that do the FDA (Federal Food and Drug Administration) inspections are swamped because people like me are selling out pretty quickly, and they’re not set up to handle but so much.”
Jamison said he sees the current food shortage crisis as an opportunity to get consumers to convert to local farms as a source of meat and produce.
“Obviously the supply chain is fragile right now,” he said. “There’s definitely a lot of interest in buying animals on the hoof by the quarter or half quarter — a lot more interest than usual. Freezers are also in low supply right now. Once people taste what we have, it will keep them coming back. Hopefully the flavor is there and will raise the local infrastructure.”
“This has really made an impact on everything,” said Hancock, who hopes to see supplies trending upward soon.
“We’re doing OK for now,” he said. “We didn’t have ribs on Mother’s Day weekend and we didn’t have brisket the following weekend. This past weekend was the first week we’ve been fully stocked. We have been blessed to have the help of our customers and neighboring restaurants. We are just all trying to help each other out right now.”
