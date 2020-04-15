In a time when some people are losing jobs, local businesses are seeing an increased need and are ramping up their staff.
McAirlaid’s Rocky Mount is currently searching for 15 to 20 people to fill both its eight-hour rotating, first, second and third shifts and its 12-hour rotating shifts. The 12-hour shifts are two days on, with three off, and they rotate between days and nights.
Renee Dillon, McAirlaid’s human resources administrator, said the company is searching for employees to fill its production floor from machine helpers to inspectors and baggers. She said pay starts at $12 per hour with 100% employer-paid health insurance.
Mike Disotelle, president of McAirlaid’s, said the company was hiring before the COVID-19 pandemic and now, with increased food demand and the products the company makes, the need for workers has become even greater.
The company, which manufactures absorbent pads, has been in Franklin County since 2008.
“Our business is primarily food packaging, and we also have other products in medical bed pads, so if you can imagine both areas are growing even during this time,” Disotelle said. “As food channel changes away from eating in restaurants (to) cooking more at home, that’s where are food products go is to the grocery stores … we have had some of our highest sales in recent weeks.”
He explained the company has also invested in new equipment recently as part of the organization’s normal growth strategy and was ramping up staff to correlate with that.
“Our current demand is spiking, but we also have a long-term growth plan as well,” Disotelle said, adding the industry was “recession-proof.”
In 2012, McAirlaid’s doubled the size of its plant and added 40 jobs, bringing the number of employees at that time 160. In December 2018, the company expanded again adding 25 new positions.
Disotelle said as a British Retail Consortium businesses, the company already has strict sanitary guidelines in place from handwashing to wearing hair nets, but has increased its sanitization practices even more since the COVID-19 pandemic began. He explained they have limited the number of workers allowed in the break room at once and have protocols in place should an employee test positive for COVID-19.
Applicants can apply through Indeed.com or email applications and resumes to jobs@mcairlaids.com. Applications are also available in the lobby at McAirlaid’s facility at 180 Corporate Drive, Rocky Mount.
Kroger Mid-Atlantic, which includes stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio, has more than 1,500 immediate openings. The Mid-Atlantic division already has hired more than 500 associates.
Kroger plans to hire an additional 20,000 workers nationwide in the next several weeks to help it continue to provide food and supplies to communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our top priority continues to be uplifting our associates and serving our communities when they need us the most, whether that’s by ensuring customers always can find food and products on our shelves or by providing a nearly immediate job opportunity to help an unemployed person to begin working again,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “We are incredibly proud of our associates who have played such a vital role in ensuring our communities continue to operate during this time of uncertainty, and we are committed to remaining a constant.”
Kroger initiated its expedited hiring process two weeks ago to shorten the time between application and employment, onboarding new hires in an average of 72 hours.
Additionally, Kroger is forming employment partnerships with local, regional and national businesses from the most-affected industries to create a shared-resource model to temporarily flex employees to Kroger roles, ensuring the food supply chain continues without disruption. Current partners include Frisch’s, Marriott International, McLane Foodservice, Shamrocks Food, Sodexo, SodexoMAGIC, Sysco, Thunderdome Restaurant Group, US Foods and VF Corporation.
Candidates may apply via jobs.kroger.com.
As Fleetwood Homes builds manufactured homes that provide shelter, they have been deemed essential by the state. Fleetwood is hiring for skilled laborers.
Shawn Spencer, the company’s talent acquisition and retention manager, said the company is searching for candidates who possess a niche skill set as homebuilders.
Once the pandemic has passed, Spencer said the Rocky Mount facility will also be searching for candidates who are willing to learn.
Job postings for Fleetwood can be found Indeed.com, which Spencer said is the best way to apply. She added due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is also performing a health assessment before in-person interviews are held to keep the staff healthy.
She said Fleetwood also is following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines to disinfect surfaces at least six times a day and have even marked the break room floor to ensure workers can remain 6 feet apart.
