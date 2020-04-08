From STAFF REPORTS
In March, Ferrum College and Patrick Henry Community College entered into an agreement to guarantee that PHCC transfer students will graduate with a four-year degree from Ferrum College within two years of transfer or their remaining coursework will be free. The agreement is part of the Ferrum Promise initiative, rolled out by Ferrum College last November.
“We are thrilled to partner with our friends at Patrick Henry Community College to make education more affordable and more accessible for students in our region,” said Ferrum College President David Johns.
“PHCC is doing extraordinary work to develop the workforce we need in our region. Ferrum College is committed to working with Dr. Godwin and her team to help students achieve their dreams and to help build a strong tomorrow for all Virginians.”
To be accepted into the program, transfer students must have maintained a cumulative GPA of 2.3 or higher and earned a grade of C or higher in courses applicable to the program they choose to enter. Students must also have earned an associate of arts or an associate of science degree before acceptance at Ferrum.
“We could not be more delighted,” said PHCC President Angeline Godwin. “Ferrum has done a yeoman’s job at cutting away the barriers to success that many students face on their way to a bachelor’s degree. What’s more, Dr. Johns and his staff are really taking the lead in affirming the value in our students’ work.
Getting a college degree is not easy. This agreement formally recognizes the value and significance of every step.”
Due to the coronavirus and social distancing regulations, a signing ceremony was not held to honor the agreement.
