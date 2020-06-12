Jerusalem Way of the Cross Church donated “Thinking of You Love Gifts and Cards” to residents at Rocky Mount Health and Rehab recently. Maryilyn Clements (left) and Marsha Tyree deliver the goody bags for staff to distribute. The church makes monthly visits to the center to help lift and encourage residents and staff, but due to COVID-19 restrictions they have not been able to make their visits.
