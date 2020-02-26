Submitted by Anne Reynolds
The Smith Mountain Arts Council is inviting vocal artists to join the Lakeside Singers for its spring concert season. The group is holding an organizational meeting at Trinity Ecumenical Parish, 40 Lakemount Dr. in Moneta, on March 3 at 6 p.m. for interested vocalists. The meeting is a potluck supper during which singers may sign up and pick up the season’s music.
Rehearsals for the season will be held each Tuesday evening at Trinity at 6:30 p.m.
The spring concerts will be held on June 5 at 7 p.m and on June 6 at 3 p.m.
The Lakeside Singers have been performing since 1989. The group performs popular and traditional music and is under the leadership of Melia Garber, a piano instructor at Hollins University for the third year. For more information contact Karen DeBord at debordk@gmail.com.
