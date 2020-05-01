By JASON DUNOVANT
Lake Christian Ministries and The Willard Companies held the first of several food drives in Westlake on Saturday in an effort to help a growing number of residents in need.
Donations were offloaded by volunteers wearing masks and gloves in the parking lot of Smith Mountain Building Supply.
Plans for the food drive were set in motion weeks ago when The Willard Companies began looking for ways to help the community during the ongoing pandemic. Gretchen Tipps, marketing director for The Willard Companies, said the company contacted Lake Christian Ministries about helping the growing number of people who are using their food pickup service.
Jane Winters, executive director for Lake Christian Ministries, said the number of people coming to the nonprofit for help in recent weeks has grown significantly. “During the month of March, our numbers doubled,” she said.
The need became even greater when several grocery stores in the area were unable to make donations, she added. Stores usually donate food that is near its expiration date, but there was little to none for much of March.
Thanks to help from several local restaurants, Lake Christian Ministries and other food pantries were able to have food available during the first few weeks of the pandemic, Winters said. Restaurants that had closed and those with reduced business donated their food supplies.
“They really helped us out for those first few weeks,” Winters said.
While the amount of food available has increased some, Winters said there is still a need. When donations run low, many food pantries have to purchase food using funds that are often needed for other programs.
Saturday’s food drive collected 845 pounds of canned and jarred food. It is the first of four planned. Each will be held on the last Saturday of the month.
The food that was collected will be placed on a pallet at LCM and sprayed with a mist of bleach solution to assure it is virus-free. Due to the cleaning, donated products had to be pre-packaged in glass or plastic jars or cans.
Winters said volunteers were unable to take food items in cardboard packaging since the cardboard would break down in the misting process.
The next food drive is May 30. Winters said peanut butter, jelly, canned soups, vegetables, fruit, canned tuna and chicken are still needed.
