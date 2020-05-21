Appalachian Power is advising property owners and visitors that the Smith Mountain Lake will exceed its full pond level by three feet by Friday morning.
Normal full pond level at Smith Mountain Lake is 795 feet. The project’s lower reservoir, Leesville Lake, has a full pond level of 613 feet.
Based on updated river predictions from the National Weather Service and continued rainfall, Smith Mountain Lake will reach an elevation of 798 feet, or three feet above full pond. Allowing the lake to exceed full pond will assist in preventing additional flooding downstream.
The new anticipated lake level is typically one foot above the height of a stationary dock. Property owners are encouraged to remove unsecured items from the lower levels of their docks and relocate any items along the shoreline. Shoreline property owners should also secure watercraft and floating docks and take caution when walking on docks.
Additionally runoff from recent rain storms has caused debris to flow down river to the lake. Some of the debris is usually cleaned up during the SML Water Safety Council's annual Take Pride in Smith Mountain Lake cleanup event which was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions this year.
Current lake levels and inflow/discharge information is available any time at www.aep.com/recreation/hydro. The project website is www.smithmountainproject.com.
