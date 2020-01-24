Lake Christian Ministries receives donation from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation

Submitted by Carla Laseter
Lake Christian Ministries has received a $2,500 contribution from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation. The Moneta nonprofit will use the gift to support its 2020 Food Assistance Program that provides nutritional food and fresh milk for approximately 2,200 food insecure adults and children living in Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania counties that make up the Smith Mountain Lake community.
“We are extremely grateful to the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation for this grant that will help nourish our food insecure neighbors,” said Jane Winters, LCM’s executive director. “In addition to support for food, this contribution also enables our organization to issue over 1,700 fresh milk vouchers to families with children that are redeemable at the local Food Lion. Food Lion’s support allows Lake Christian Ministries to provide nutritious and healthy food assistance to address hunger and improve the overall health of our neighbors in need in the Smith Mountain Lake area.”
LCM provides food, clothing, household items, financial assistance, education, and job readiness and job placement programs for those who are struggling to meet their family’s needs. Through its New Tomorrows Program, the organization also works to help move those living in crisis toward a more secure life.
Established in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding the hungry in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $12 million in grants.
