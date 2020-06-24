Dozens gathered at the Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market on June 19 to commemorate Juneteenth and demonstrate that Black Lives Matter. While not affiliated with the national Black Lives matter movement, organizers say they are looking into applying for a local chapter.
Pictured at right, Bridgette Craighead pours water out to honor the deceased — such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Malcom X, and Sojourner Truth — during a sacred communal prayer referred to as Libation.
Craighead calling upon ancestors to help overcome fear, anxiety and frustration “educates us with the knowledge of respecting our neighbors and hopes of healing our community.”
In response to the calling upon ancestors and loved ones, they pour out water, acknowledge their names and say Asé, which is a West African philosophical concept referring to the power to make things happen and produce change.
The Friday evening event also consisted of speakers, dancing, music and some demonstrating with signs.
