The Jubal Early Homeplace in Hardy is looking for volunteers to provide tours of the home to visitors.
The homeplace received designation from the U.S. National Register of Historic Places in 1997. While it’s currently closed for the winter for renovations, the home will reopen in the spring each Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.
For more information, contact Andy Taliaferro at 375-4804 or georgetaliaferro41@gmail.com.
