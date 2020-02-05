Rocky Mount officials address need for additional funds for meter project
Rocky Mount’s public works committee met Jan. 17 to discuss the need for $130,000 additional in funds to complete the town’s water meter project. Town Manager James Ervin said more meters than estimated were outdated and required the entire service connection to be replaced. He said the town needed to install 450 more meters to complete the project. The committee agreed, the town had no choice but to provide the additional funding. The final motion to appropriate the funds will go before Town Council during its Feb. 10 meeting.
School Board engages VDOE to aid in superintendent search
Franklin County School Board met Jan. 27 to review the timeline for its search for a new superintendent. Dr. Mark Church announced in December he will retire effective Aug. 1. The school board voted in favor of enlisting the help of the Virginia Department of Education with its search. VDOE will vet the candidates at a cost to be determined, according to school officials. The board has previously said it would like to have a new superintendent in place by June to allow time for transition while Church is still there.
Boones Mill passes special event ordinance to establish guidelines
Boones Mill Town Council passed a new special events ordinance during its Jan. 28 meeting. The ordinance establishes rules by which the town will govern events going forward. The town will establish and publish a schedule of fees, and event proposals will be reviewed by Town Manager B.T. Fitzpatrick III for approval. The ordinance was unanimously approved by council. At its Feb. 11 meeting the town will review a revised hunting ordinance that prohibits the discharge of firearms in the town limits. The loophole to the ordinance states that the owner or lessee of a 5-acre or larger property may obtain a kill permit from the Director of the Virginia Game and Inland Fisheries to kill deer, elk or bear on their property. The permit must be on file with the town. Under the proposed ordinance, hunting with a bow and arrow would be permitted on parcels that are 2 acres or larger during archery season.
