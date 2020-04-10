By BRIANA BARKER
More than 920 people were able to get free food from the Feeding America mobile pantry that visited Rocky Mount on Tuesday.
As people lined up two hours before the event opened, the parking lot was filled for the drive-through event that was scheduled between 1 and 3 p.m.
“It was sad; we didn’t want to turn people away,” said Pamela Chitwood, associate director of community impact for Franklin County at United Way of Roanoke Valley. The truck even ran out of food. At the end of the event there were only containers of blueberries and cereal boxes available for the remaining few who did not get served.
Chitwood also said the food packages weren’t what clients would typically receive in a monthly stipend food box, but instead was to provide groceries to help for a few days.
She estimated they turned approximately 60 cars away, but noted that some vehicles had more than one family.
“We do have a lot of citizens in Franklin County who have that need,” Chitwood said adding the food banks have also been experiencing a 30% increase in clients at the food banks.
This was the first emergency food truck in the area that Feeding America has done.
“It was a trial run, and I am very proud that Franklin County was the first area to receive an emergency food truck,” Chitwood said. “I am excited we were able to help so many people and invite (Feeding America) back anytime.”
Before the April 7 food giveaway, Chitwood said the turnout for the event would be used as a tool to gauge need in the area and help determine possible future food deliveries. She said Feeding America has given no timeline for a return trip, however.
“We are in an ever-changing climate right now,” she said, explaining that Feeding America can’t give an answer as to when or if they might return to Franklin County. Tuesday’s food delivery was done with a three-day turnaround time. Chitwood said she got the call on Saturday, and on Tuesday the truck was here.
“We were very blessed that (Franklin County) Public Safety was able to help, and we had off-duty police officers, as well as on-duty police officers who assisted in the organization of vehicles and traffic flow,” she said.
Feeding America brought workers with them to help with giving the food out, by placing it directly into the trunks of the vehicles for those who received food.
Chitwood said anyone needing food should contact their local food banks. There is a complete list available at 211virginia.org or by calling 211. In Rocky Mount, Heavenly Manna can be reached at 483-3923 and in Boones Mill, His Cupboard can be reached at 334-5154.
