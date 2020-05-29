Holley Insurance of Rocky Mount donated gift baskets to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on May 11. Alice Smith said the baskets were a thank-you gift from Holley Insurance for the sheriff’s office making a difference in the community. Accepting the donation was Katrina Hancock with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (left) and Deputy Jeff Holland (center right) from Brittany Peters (center left) and Smith from Holley Insurance.
— Submitted by H.L. Nolen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.